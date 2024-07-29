Steven Curtis Chapman Invited to Join The Opry

Steven Curtis Chapman was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry last night by Opry member and longtime friend Ricky Skaggs. With 50 No. 1 hits, Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. The beloved singer made his Opry debut 42 years ago at age 19 when he was a performer at Opryland Theme Park singing the songs of Opry greats including George Jones, Ricky Skaggs and more.

After Chapman’s set, Skaggs approached his friend with a framed photo of a young Chapman from around the time of his Opry debut. “[The archives] have found a picture of [you]. We need to have a picture of this. Where’s Chris [Hollo, Opry photographer]? Get a good picture because this is going to go great beside that picture right there that he’s taking because you are going to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry, if you want to!? Only if you want to!?” Chapman dropped to his knees excited and in disbelief. Skaggs said, “I think you want to.” Skaggs continued, “I’m so proud for you bud. You deserve to be here. There’s been greats that have been on this stage and been members of the Opry and we are glad you’re joining the Grand Ole Opry and doing what you do best.”

“That is incredible, brother,” said Chapman. “I can not tell you all how surprised I am. This is a massive surprise. I had no idea, and I am so honored and just so grateful. What an amazing family to be a part of. I was thinking when I started singing tonight on this stage, I really did, this is my favorite place to sing these days. I feel at home, I feel like this is my family. Everyone here. I am so honored to be part of this family. Thank you guys. Thank you Jesus, and thank you all.”

Chapman’s induction date will be announced soon.

Chapman is also scheduled to perform on this season’s Opry Country Christmas. The Opry member-elect will be the Spotlight Artist on December 22. Presented by Humana, the series will also feature special performances by Spotlight Artists including Opry members Jon Pardi (Dec. 1), The Oak Ridge Boys (Dec. 4), Scotty McCreery (Dec. 5), Chris Young (Dec. 8), Chris Janson (Dec. 11), Trace Adkins (Dec. 16), and more. Tickets are on sale now at opry.com.

