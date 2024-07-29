Singer-Songwriter John Morgan Signs With Rich Managment

Singer-songwriter John Morgan has signed with Rich MGMT. The Night Train Records / BBR Music Group talent and North Carolina native has previously scored a number of hits as a writer and is currently climbing the charts for the first time as an artist with “Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean).”

Now inside the Top 40 on the Country radio charts, the busted-up breakup anthem pairs a moody, midnight-Country sway with a story of on-the-rocks self-medication, made all the more potent with Aldean’s iconic vocal and a little help from friends like Willie, Waylon, and Jack. (listen above)

Co-written by Morgan with Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, and Lydia Vaughan, “Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)” marks Morgan’s first Country radio single via Broken Bow Records, following 2023’s Remember Us? EP debut and a string of publishing successes.

Morgan’s writing credits include three chart-topping hits – Aldean’s GRAMMY® nominated, ACM Single of the Year, #1 “If I Didn’t Love You (with Carrie Underwood),” #1 “Trouble With A Heartbreak” and Top 5 “That’s What Tequila Does” – plus fan-favorite cuts by Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Thomas Rhett and more.

Morgan is now set to support Nate Smith on the upcoming THROUGH THE SMOKE TOUR, and with Rich MGMT joins a strategic and focused team aimed a steering authentic writer-artists. Founded by talent manager Brendan Rich and launched in 2023, the boutique firm’s roster also includes Matt Stell, George Birge, and Darren Kiely.

“I am so excited and proud to sign the one-of-a-kind artist-songwriter that is John Morgan,” shares Rich. “My team and I are so looking forward to continuing to build on his momentum across radio, streaming, and touring. We align with John on so many levels – core values, strategic direction, goals – and we can’t what to see where this takes us in the future!”

