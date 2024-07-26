LISTEN: Jordan Davis’ “I Ain’t Sayin’”

CMA and ACM award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis released his latest single, “I Ain’t Sayin’” yesterday. “I Ain’t Sayin’” marks Davis’ first radio single off his new album expected next year, and it is the follow up to his seventh country radio No. 1, “Tucson Too Late.”

Written by Travis Wood, Steve Moakler, Mark Holman, and Emily Reid, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, “I Ain’t Sayin’” was created during a writing retreat Davis hosted in Montana and it brings his distinctive sound back to the airwaves. Earlier this week, Davis took to the stage during his ongoing DAMN GOOD TIME Arena headlining tour, as well as a direct-support opening slot at Met Life for Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour (6/20), where he performed the new single live for the first time to the crowd of 40,000+ fans.

Davis, the current reigning ACM Song of the Year winner (“Next Thing You Know”) and NSAI and CMA Song of the Year winner (“Buy Dirt”), is currently at work on his new project and shares, “I loved the feel of this song as one of the first new tracks off the new album, and it was amazing to be able to perform it for fans for the first time on stage this past weekend.”

