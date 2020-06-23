Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Steve Wariner Draws Nearly One Million To Wariner Wednesday
Steve Wariner Draws Nearly One Million To Wariner Wednesday

Jerry Holthouse 15 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 18 Views

An instrumentalist at his core and revered guitarist, Steve Wariner, continues to engage and connect with fans while not touring with nearly 1 million tuned into his #WarinerWednesdays live stream, which has included appearances from a few of his friends, including Garth Brooks and Clint Black.

In addition to an all-new episode of #WarinerWednesday on June 24, Wariner will also take over Gretsch Guitar’s Instagram account on Friday, June 26 for #FalconFriday to commemorate the White Falcon Gretsch® Chet Atkins gifted to Wariner. Next week, Wariner will also perform during The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 30. This interactive program is a spinoff of the museum’s popular Saturday Songwriter Session, a live performance—in which audience questions are welcome—offered weekly in the museum’s Ford Theater. The museum is currently bringing the program to fans through Instagram Live.

