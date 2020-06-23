Steve Wariner Draws Nearly One Million To Wariner Wednesday

An instrumentalist at his core and revered guitarist, Steve Wariner, continues to engage and connect with fans while not touring with nearly 1 million tuned into his #WarinerWednesdays live stream, which has included appearances from a few of his friends, including Garth Brooks and Clint Black.

In addition to an all-new episode of #WarinerWednesday on June 24, Wariner will also take over Gretsch Guitar’s Instagram account on Friday, June 26 for #FalconFriday to commemorate the White Falcon Gretsch® Chet Atkins gifted to Wariner. Next week, Wariner will also perform during The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 30. This interactive program is a spinoff of the museum’s popular Saturday Songwriter Session, a live performance—in which audience questions are welcome—offered weekly in the museum’s Ford Theater. The museum is currently bringing the program to fans through Instagram Live.