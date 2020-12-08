Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Steve Wariner Back For Wariner Wednesday Live Stream
Photo by David Abbott

Steve Wariner Back For Wariner Wednesday Live Stream

Jerry Holthouse

Steve Wariner will crack open the vault of festive holiday favorites next Wednesday, Dec. 9, when his popular #WarinerWednesday live stream returns for its 16th episode.

An instrumentalist at his core and revered guitarist, Wariner will tap into his Guitar Christmas and Christmas Memories albums for inspiration, as well as perform a few surprises.

Through #WarinerWedneday, the singer/songwriter/instrumentalist continues to engage and connect with fans while not touring with more than 1 million tuned into his live streams, which airs LIVE on his Facebook and posted on WarinerWednesday.com for on-demand viewing.

Tune-in to #WarinerWednesday:
Wednesday, Dec. 9
7:00pm CST
#WarinerWednesdays

More than 20 albums and five decades into his career, Wariner has earned 14 No. 1 hits, over 30 Top 10 singles, three RIAA-certified Gold albums, the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award, four GRAMMY Awards, four CMA Awards, three ACM Awards

