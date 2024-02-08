SPECIAL: “CMT Remembers: Toby Keith”

Starting today CMT will celebrate the life and times of the legendary Toby Keith with “CMT REMEMBERS: TOBY KEITH”. He is one of country’s biggest stars who lived a life as colorful as the songs he wrote. The half-hour special features standout performances, exclusive interviews and special moments spanning the past several decades of his career.

HOW TO WATCH:

• Thu 2/8 at 8p/7c (CMT) *premiere*

• Fri 2/9 at 9:30p/8:30c (CMT)

• Sat 2/10 at 9p/8c (CMT Music)

• Sun 2/11 at 12p/11c (CMT)

• Sun 2/11 at 5:30p/4:30c and 8p/7c (CMT Music)

• CMT will also air one full hour of Toby Keith music videos on Friday, 2/9 beginning at 8a/7c on CMT. Additionally, regular rotations of his most memorable videos will air on CMT Music channel throughout the week.

• This weekend’s CMT Hot 20 Countdown (airing Saturday, 2/10 & Sunday, 2/11 at 9a/8c) will feature exclusive content from Toby’s entire career, from his first interview with CMT in the early 90s to his final sit-down with Cody Alan, alongside some of his most memorable CMT performances and moments, inside stories from his biggest hits plus reactions from friends and peers in the country music community.