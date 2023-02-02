Sony and Droptine Sign Russell Sutton & Tommy Karlas To Global Deals

Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Droptine Music Publishing today announced their partnership to sign country hitmakers Russell Sutton and Tommy Karlas to global publishing deals.

Russell Sutton first achieved prominence as part of the duo Grassroots Revival, having shared the stage with Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Billy Currington, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Walker Hayes and others. As a songwriter, Sutton recently earned chart success with his first No. 1 single “My Boy” by Elvie Shane and with cuts by Drew Green. Russell’s latest hit “Whiskey On You” by Nate Smith has topped the Canadian charts and reached #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart this week.

Country hitmaker Tommy Karlas has written songs for prominent artists including Blake Shelton, Warren Zeiders, Old Dominion, Randy Travis, and Montgomery Gentry, including their multi-week No. 1 “Roll With Me” which became the fastest rising and most downloaded song of Montgomery Gentry’s career and earned Tommy an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year nomination. In 2021, Tommy released his debut songwriter album entitled Put It In Drive.

“We couldn’t be happier to expand our relationship with Jim Catino and his Droptine Publishing team. Russell and Tommy are true Nashville craftsmen with the abilities to make big things happen,” said Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.

Droptine Founder Jim Catino said, “I’m so excited to be working with Tommy and Russell. Both seasoned songwriters who know their craft well. It’s an honor to work their songs and I know they will both continue their great success.”

Droptine Music Publishing is a newly formed company run by industry veteran Jim Catino. To date, Droptine and Sony Publishing Nashville have partnered to support hit songwriters including Dalton Dover, Tommy Karlas, Alex Maxwell and Russell Sutton.