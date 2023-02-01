Ginmarc Publishing Launches With The Signing Of Addy Prado

Jennifer Rai, in partnership with her husband, records and publishing veteran, producer Mark Bright (Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts), has launched new independent publishing company, ginmarc.

The new company aims to support the creativity and development of its talented songwriters and producers. Rai served as creative director for years for Mark Bright Productions and more recently for Adair Publishing. She also served as A&R director and production coordinator on multiple major label projects.

“I’ve been working in the industry with Mark for seven years now,” said Rai. “The first time I went into the studio, Mark was mixing Carrie Underwood’s song “Mexico” with engineer Derek Bason. At the time, I had no idea how much time was spent making a record sonically perfect. I was hooked on the magic immediately. After years of working alongside Mark, my passion for the whole process of song writing and music making has grown. I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to work with some of the best artists in the industry and now is a perfect time to start my own venture. I’m looking forward to supporting our own singer-songwriters.”

Singer/songwriter Addy Prado is the first new signing to Ginmarc, and has signed an exclusive publishing deal with the company.

Orlando native Prado is a multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, guitar, oboe, and more, and grew up singing with her sister from an early age. Following high school, she attended Florida State University, where she participated in marching band and majored in commercial music studies. While in college Prado developed an interest in production and eventually aimed her focus on writing songs as well.

An eclectic artist in the truest sense of the word, Prado pulls from a wide range of influences in the music she creates, whether it’s pop, country, roots music, or even the worship and praise realm. She moved to Nashville in 2019 and soon crossed paths with Jennifer Rai and Mark Bright, who were impressed by her creative energy and signed her as the first writer on ginmarc’s roster.

The innovative young talent is an accomplished musician as well as programmer, and currently tours with her friend Matthew Fowler and sister Tana in a trio. Since signing with ginmarc she has written with Mark Bright, Marc Beeson, Chuck Butler, Michael Farren, Michael Miller, Sierra Black, Adam Wheeler, and Garrett Adair, and has already garnered cuts with Canadian country artist Emilie Naimark and up-and-coming pop artist Garrett Adair.

“Addy is pure creative energy,” says Jennifer Rai, Founder of ginmarc publishing. “Her voice, as an instrument, is as strong as her writing instincts. I am just thrilled to have the privilege of signing her as my first writer and supporting her creativity.”

“I want my music to create a space for people to experience joy and life and know that they’re not alone in whatever situation they may be in,” said Prado. “I’m so grateful to be joining the ginmarc team and I’m excited to have the opportunity to share my heart with the Nashville songwriting community.”