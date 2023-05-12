Songwriter Ashley Gorley Continues To Make History

An achievement ten years in the making, record-breaking hit songwriter Ashley Gorley notches his first win for Songwriter of the Year at the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The 10x Songwriter of the Year nominee accepted the prestigious honor in a surprise moment with Charles Esten at the ACM’s Songs and Stories event powered by the Bluebird Cafe + NSAI yesterday, May 10. Watch the moment here.

“I’m excited and humbled to receive the ACM Songwriter of the Year award,” shares Gorley. “It’s great to be recognized by my peers and co-writers. It was also fun to be able to present my friend HARDY with his artist-songwriter award.”

In addition to his Songwriter of the Year win, Gorley joins the elite company of Merle Haggard and Kris Kristofferson with three Song of the Year nods in a single year, becoming the third person to achieve the feat in ACM’s 58-year history. His Song of the Year nods include:

• “You Should Probably Leave” – recorded by Chris Stapleton, written by Gorley, Stapleton and Chris DuBois

• “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – recorded by Cole Swindell, written by Gorley, Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett and Tim Nichols

• “Sand in My Boots” – recorded by Morgan Wallen, written by Gorley, Josh Osborne and Michael Hardy

Gorley’s banner week continues as he celebrates the No. 1 song in the country this week with Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” co-penned with John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak. The track climbed to No.1 on Billboard Country Airplay, Billboard Hot Country Songs and Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, making history in the process.

With an unprecedented 67 No. 1 songs and credits on over 400 recorded songs across his prolific 20+ year career, Gorley adds the Songwriter of the Year title to a growing list of career accolades. The decorated songwriter was recently crowned as NSAI’s coveted Songwriter of the Decade and is a 9x ASCAP Writer of the Year, 20x CMA Triple Play Award winner, 5x Billboard Country Songwriter of the Year and 5x GRAMMY nominee.