LISTEN: The Swon Brothers Cover David Allan Coe

The classic tale of a wide-eyed kid, who gets schooled by a mysterious drifter in a vintage Cadillac, gets an updated treatment from The Swon Brothers on their rocking new version of the beloved country classic, “The Ride.” (listen above)

Zach Swon’s growling vocals add just the right amount of fire and grit to the eerie tale of a struggling young singer who gets picked up and given some caution and wisdom by the ghost of Hank Williams, Sr. The mystical tune was originally a Top 10 HIT for David Allan Coe in the 1980’s and appeared on his Castles In The Sand album. The Swons felt it was a perfect choice for their new forthcoming album COVERS VOL 1.

“Songs about classic country artists like Hank Sr. always haunt me in a good way. This is just a really cool story and I can visualize every line. My favorite songs are the ones that would make a good movie and this is one of those,” says Zach Swon.

“Bringing new life into a classic country song like this took me back to why I love country music,” Colton Swon comments.

Both contemporary country fans and those who love the original will enjoy the duo’s take on one of country music’s spookiest and undeniably coolest tracks, which is available today at all streaming outlets.