Sofia Camara Shares Her New Single ‘Hallucinating’

Sometimes moving forward means making peace with the memories that stay. For Sofia Camara, that idea is at the heart of her newly announced EP, Still Somewhere Here, arriving October 9. She introduces the six-track project with “Hallucinating,” a bright, playful new single out now that turns an unexpected romantic connection into a moment of pure possibility.

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Built around the dizzying realization that someone seemingly out of reach might feel the same way, “Hallucinating” approaches its story through a shift in perspective. Camara writes from the point of view of someone who once felt invisible to her, exploring what happens when the person you assumed would never notice you may have been paying attention all along.

That sense of seeing a familiar story differently carries into Still Somewhere Here. Across its six tracks, Camara revisits relationships, memories and earlier versions of herself with the understanding that distance can bring. Love and heartbreak remain part of the picture, joined by accountability, self-forgiveness and the possibility of looking back without reopening every wound.

“There was a lot of anger in Hard to Love, and I think this EP is more about what comes after that,” says Sofia. “You can be healed from what happened and still think about it. You don’t have to pack every memory away perfectly to move forward. Sometimes you can look back, feel nostalgic and still be at peace with where you are now.”

It’s a thoughtful premise for a collection about what remains after a chapter closes. Where her earlier material drew on anger and hurt, this project makes room for quieter, more complicated feelings. The memories may stay the same, but the way she understands them continues to evolve. Camara hopes listeners will hear something of their own lives in that process.

The announcement follows a busy summer on international stages, with performances at All Things Go, Rock in Rio Lisboa, Pinkpop, Montreux Jazz Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin, plus a sold-out support show with Bastille at Cardiff Castle.

After bringing her music to audiences across North America and Europe, Camara turns inward for her next chapter. With “Hallucinating” offering an exuberant introduction, Still Somewhere Here promises a closer look at the people and experiences we carry with us—and how we learn to live with them.

WEBSITE: www.SofiaCamara.com

Still Somewhere Here

1. Hallucinating

2. Best Friend

3. Nostalgic

4. Unlike You

5. The Last Encounter

6. Lay in It Lonely

“Hallucinating” is available now via 21 Entertainment Group and Universal Music Canada. Still Somewhere Here arrives October 9 via 21 Entertainment Group and Universal Music Canada, with international support from Mercury Records in the U.S. and Polydor Records in the UK and France.