CMA Awards 2026 Nominations Announced

CMA Awards 2026 Nominations Announced

Jerry Holthouse September 10, 2026 Music News, Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 32 Views

The CMA Awards are officially underway, with the nominees for the 60th annual celebration of country music announced today. This year’s list features plenty of Nashville favorites, rising stars and some major collaborations, with Ella Langley making a particularly strong showing across multiple categories.

The night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year, features Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. The 60th Annual CMA Awards will take place November 18 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Ella Langley
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ella Langley
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Zach Top
  • Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • Thelma & James

Single of the Year

  • “Be Her” – Ella Langley
    Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss
  • “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
    Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss
  • “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift
    Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift; Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk
  • “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “The Fall” – Cody Johnson
    Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Album of the Year

  • Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top
    Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey
  • Dandelion – Ella Langley
    Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss
  • Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
    Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder
  • Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
    Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Mix Engineer: Eric Masse
  • The Way I Am – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Song of the Year

  • “Be Her” – Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt
  • “Beautiful Things” – Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney
  • “Choosin’ Texas” – Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
  • “Dry Spell” – Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
  • “Gary” – Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.

Musical Event of the Year

  • “A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert w/Chris Stapleton
    Producer: Dave Cobb
  • “Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves f/Miranda Lambert
    Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
  • “I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen
    Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West
  • “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green
    Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West
  • “McArthur” – Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw
    Producer: Jay Joyce

Musician of the Year

  • Tom Bukovac – Guitar
  • Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley – Guitar
  • Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video of the Year

  • “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
    Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney
  • “Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves
    Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves
  • “Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
    Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.
  • “The Fall” – Cody Johnson
    Director: Dustin Haney
  • “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
    Director: Running Bear

New Artist of the Year

  • Avery Anna
  • Carter Faith
  • Emily Ann Roberts
  • Tucker Wetmore
  • Stephen Wilson Jr.

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About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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