CMA Awards 2026 Nominations Announced

The CMA Awards are officially underway, with the nominees for the 60th annual celebration of country music announced today. This year’s list features plenty of Nashville favorites, rising stars and some major collaborations, with Ella Langley making a particularly strong showing across multiple categories.

The night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year, features Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. The 60th Annual CMA Awards will take place November 18 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Single of the Year

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

– Ella Langley Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

– Ella Langley Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift

Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift; Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk

– Taylor Swift Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift; Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

– Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Album of the Year

Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

– Zach Top Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey Dandelion – Ella Langley

Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

– Ella Langley Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder

– Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

– Parker McCollum Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Mix Engineer: Eric Masse The Way I Am – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Song of the Year

“Be Her” – Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

– Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt “Beautiful Things” – Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

– Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney “Choosin’ Texas” – Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

– Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor “Dry Spell” – Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

– Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne “Gary” – Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.

Musical Event of the Year

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert w/Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb

– Miranda Lambert w/Chris Stapleton Producer: Dave Cobb “Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves f/Miranda Lambert

Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

– Kacey Musgraves f/Miranda Lambert Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian “I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West

– Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green

Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West

– Carly Pearce & Riley Green Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West “McArthur” – Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw

Producer: Jay Joyce

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney

– Ella Langley Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney “Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves

– Kacey Musgraves Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves “Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.

– Stephen Wilson Jr. Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr. “The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

– Cody Johnson Director: Dustin Haney “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Director: Running Bear

New Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

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