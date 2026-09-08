LISTEN: Kenny Whitmire’s “Woman To Blame”

Rising MCA Nashville country traditionalist Kenny Whitmire is giving fans another reason to fall in love with his throwback Country sound with his latest viral hit, “Woman To Blame.” (listen above)

Written by Whitmire alongside Jessi Alexander and Nick Walsh, “Woman To Blame” finds the singer-songwriter embracing a side of life he never expected. Gone are the nights spent running around with the boys. These days, Whitmire is perfectly happy with slow mornings, old love songs and a good woman by his side.

“I wrote ‘Woman To Blame’ with Nick Walsh and Jessi Alexander, it is probably one of the most real songs I’ve written,” Whitmire shares. “I used to be an ‘out all nighter with the boys acting a fool’ and now I’m in bed by 9 p.m. watching ‘Love Island’ with a dang good woman by my side.”

Whitmire first teased “Woman To Blame” on social media on August 2, and the song quickly caught fire. Early previews have already racked up millions of views, attracting attention from stars including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Brothers Osborne and Teddy Swims.

The viral momentum comes at a particularly big moment for Whitmire. On August 18, he fulfilled a lifelong dream when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

With a traditional Country sound that puts him in the same sonic neighborhood as Zach Top, Jake Worthington and Randall King, Whitmire is quickly carving out his own lane.

The singer-songwriter will hit the road this fall for his own Ain’t Hard Livin’ Tour, followed by four dates with Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2026. He’ll then join Hudson Westbrook as support on the Hits Me Tour.

From a viral song to his Grand Ole Opry debut, Kenny Whitmire is having a pretty good year—and “Woman To Blame” may be his biggest calling card yet.