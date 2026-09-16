Assphalt – Carl Wayne Meekins

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is from Carl Wayne Meekins. For Carl, pursuing country music has meant putting faith into action—and finding the courage to keep going. His new song, “Assphalt,” carries a title that fits the life of an artist who knows what it means to start again with a renewed sense of purpose.

A Virginia native who has called Nashville home for more than two decades, Meekins brings hard-earned perspective to his music. Faith, family, personal responsibility, and the everyday business of getting through life run through his songwriting. His blend of contemporary and traditional country draws its strength from honest storytelling and a warm, welcoming voice.

“I’ve done a lot of living since I started making music,” says Carl Wayne. “These days, what drives me is touching people’s hearts with honest words or inspiring someone to do what they were born to do —whenever they get the chance to do it.”

That love of music began in Chesapeake, Virginia, when Meekins and his brother discovered their father’s drums in the attic. The discovery helped set him on a path that would eventually lead through honky-tonks, fairs, and festivals, learning his craft one audience at a time.

Along the way, he played everything from rock and Motown to pop. But country music held the strongest connection. Its stories, emotions, and familiar truths felt like home. That pull eventually brought Meekins and his wife, Tonya, to Nashville, where they have raised their daughter, Carlie, and built a life.

Music shared space with other responsibilities. Meekins established a successful remodeling business, bringing the same work ethic to making a living that he brought to the stage. Then, in 2020, a near-fatal battle with COVID changed his perspective.

After surviving the illness, Meekins made a promise to Jesus and himself to pursue music with greater focus. Returning to audiences became an opportunity to follow through on that promise and make something meaningful of the time ahead.

Against that backdrop, the title Assphalt feels especially personal. It echoes a decision Meekins has already made in his own life: to give his calling the attention and effort it deserves.

His commitment to encouraging others also reaches beyond his recordings. Through his “Play it Forward” campaign, Meekins has given away more than 80 guitars, often at music festivals, racetracks, and rodeos where he performs the National Anthem. Recipients have included the Virginia Beach chapter of Guitars 4 Vets.

“Someone gifted me a guitar early on in my life when I couldn’t afford one, and it changed my world forever. Now I can give back.”

That spirit also informs “Pebble,” a song centered on the difference simple acts of kindness can make. Whether sharing a reflective message or turning up the energy on a track like “ASSPHALT,” Meekins approaches music as a way to connect with people and encourage them to move forward.

Through live performances, radio and television appearances, and his Parkin’ Garage Series, he continues to build those connections. Behind it all is a familiar rallying cry: “LET’S GET IT!”

With “Assphalt” Carl Wayne Meekins adds a fitting title to a story still being written—one shaped by family, strengthened by faith, and carried forward by a man determined to make his next chapter count.

Pick the song up at Spodify

website: www.CarlWayneMeekins.com



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

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