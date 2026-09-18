Diamond Rio Announces New “America Works” EP

GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-Platinum country group Diamond Rio is looking back on its remarkable 35-year journey while looking ahead with a brand-new collection of music. The band has announced its four-song EP, America Works, arriving November 13 via Rio Records 2.0 / One Riot Records, and the project gets underway today with the release of the title track.

This year marks 35 years since Diamond Rio’s debut single, “Meet In The Middle,” was released. The newly certified 2X Platinum hit made history as the group’s first No. 1, while its self-titled debut album has been certified Platinum. The band has also recently earned new RIAA Platinum certifications for “Beautiful Mess” and “One More Day.”

Now, more than three decades after introducing themselves to country music, Diamond Rio is adding another chapter to its story with America Works.

LISTEN: “America Works”

Written by Diamond Rio’s Jimmy Olander and Jeffrey East, “America Works” focuses on Americans showing up for one another through service, sacrifice and everyday acts of selflessness. (listen and watch above)

The accompanying music video was directed by Diamond Rio drummer Micah Schweinsberg and filmed in part at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The video features military personnel alongside members of the band’s families, friends and crew.

The story follows three people at different stages of life as they navigate personal challenges, give back to others and serve their country—bringing the song’s themes of community and service to life.

“We started at Fort Campbell getting shots of our military on the base,” says Schweinsberg. “I’ve always respected our military, but seeing them train and function reinstated my respect for their willingness to sacrifice in order to keep our freedom in this country.”

Olander says keeping the production close to home made the video even more personal.

“Other than a few soldiers at Fort Campbell, every cast member in the video is connected to us personally,” says Olander. “It made the whole thing feel incredibly meaningful.”

The video will premiere tonight on The Heartland Network’s Country Music Today during the 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT hour. Diamond Rio will also host a Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m. ET to answer fan questions and talk about the new project.

“Other Side Of The World” Features Carson McKee

Diamond Rio will follow “America Works” with “Other Side of The World,” arriving October 16.

Written by Olander, Marty Roe and Heather Morgan, the deeply personal song was inspired by Roe’s eldest daughter moving to Australia after high school to attend Hillsong College and study music.

The track introduces another new chapter for Diamond Rio, with Carson McKee stepping into the spotlight on lead vocals alongside Roe for the duet.

“The inspiration was trying to create a special piece of music that tells some of Marty’s pride and heartbreak as his daughter moved to Australia,” explains Olander. “Marty was very open and transparent when we wrote it, and things got emotional a time or two. Now, with Carson McKee in the band, it created a great opportunity to cut the song as a duet.”

For McKee, the song proved particularly personal. At just 24 when she recorded her vocals, she had recently graduated from college and had been living in Nashville for about a year, away from her family.

“This was emotional for me,” says McKee. “I was homesick, and there’s a line in my verse, ‘I miss you Dad like you’ll never know.’ I remember having to cut it over and over because I couldn’t sing it without crying. It’s a powerful song, and getting to sing it as a duet with Marty was really special.”

America Works Track List

The complete four-song EP arrives November 13 and will also feature “Pink Guitar,” with McKee on lead vocals. Written by Olander, Hayley McLean and Josh Shilling, the song marks another milestone for Diamond Rio’s newest vocalist.

The collection is rounded out by the previously released instrumental “The Kick,” which marked the first time Diamond Rio’s two newest members appeared together on a recording.

All of the songs were produced and co-written by Olander, with the accompanying music videos written and directed by Schweinsberg.

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