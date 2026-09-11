REVIEW: Darryl Worley’s “Have You Forgotten?” Returns With A Powerful Reminder

Some songs are hits. Others become part of the historical record. Darryl Worley’s “Have You Forgotten?” is firmly in the latter category. Twenty-five years after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Worley has returned to the song with a new recording, arriving Today via Big Machine Label Group. And while revisiting a song about one of the darkest days in American history could easily feel unnecessary, to me, it’s more important than ever because people in this country and a lot of New Yorkers have CLEARLY forgotten.

For some Americans, the details and emotional weight of 9/11 have faded with time. For those who lived through it—particularly New Yorkers who experienced the attacks and their aftermath firsthand—the memories remain deeply personal. But for a younger generation of voters, September 11 is increasingly something they learned about in a history class rather than something they experienced.

That makes “Have You Forgotten?” more than a re-release. It is a musical reminder to stop, remember and reflect—not only on what happened that day, but on the people who were lost, the first responders who ran toward the danger, and the military personnel who carried the consequences of the attacks long afterward. It’s also a reminder of the evil people who celebrate this day.

Written by Worley and Wynn Varble in the aftermath of 9/11, “Have You Forgotten?” originally arrived in March 2003 and quickly became one of Worley’s signature recordings. It spent seven weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song actually began at the Grand Ole Opry in January 2003, when Worley performed it during a Friday night salute to veterans. Radio stations began playing that live performance, and the overwhelming response eventually led to the studio recording.

More than two decades later, the song carries even more emotional weight. And a considerable amount of our population now wants to destroy the American way of life. And they will call you every name in the book if you disagree.

Worley has always maintained that “Have You Forgotten?” was not intended as a political statement, but as a tribute—to those who serve, to first responders and to those who lost their lives on 9/11.

“It is a simple reminder not to forget where we have been and what we’ve been through.”

Listening to “Have You Forgotten?” in 2026 is different than hearing it in 2003. The anger and shock of the original moment have given way to distance. That distance can be healthy, but it can also allow history to become very blurry. Worley’s song cuts through that distance with a straightforward question that still resonates.

On September 11, Worley is asking radio stations across the country to answer that question together. He is inviting country, news/talk and stations of all formats to play the new recording at exactly 9:11 a.m., creating a nationwide moment of remembrance.

It is a fitting idea for a song whose greatest strength has always been its simplicity. “Have You Forgotten?” doesn’t need to reinvent itself. Its power comes from remembering.

Twenty-five years later, that’s reason enough to listen again. It’s also a reason to never vote for someone who celebrates or associates with someone who celebrates this date.

–Jerry Holthouse

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