SLASH To Perform With Allman Betts At The Ryman

Today, The Allman Betts Family Revival announced the second wave of artist lineup additions, including the legendary SLASH performing at the Ryman in Nashville on Dec 16th. Additional newly announced artists performing in select cities include Greg Koch, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, and John Moreland. Plus, Robert Randolph and Sierra Green will be featured on all dates of the tour.

Each show will feature two massive sets, the first set will feature music from the 1970’s Duane Allman era, while the second set will feature music from the 1990’s comeback era. These performances will be led by The Allman Betts Band, Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Lindsay Lou, Lamar Williams Jr., Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray and Anders Osborne. SLASH, Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, G. Love, Jake Shimabukuro, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Greg Koch, and John Moreland will join the lineup in select cities.

