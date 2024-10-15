Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra lit up the Bridgestone Arena last Friday (10/11) in Nashville with a dazzling display of musical mastery during their “Over and Out Tour,” the band’s final curtain call. The packed house was transported back in time, as ELO delivered a setlist that felt like a greatest hits album, each song striking a nostalgic chord with the enthusiastic crowd.

The night kicked off with “One More Time,” setting the tone for what would be a high-energy, emotionally charged evening. Fans sang along to timeless classics like “Evil Woman” and “Do Ya,” their infectious hooks as irresistible as ever. Lynne’s voice remains in top form, gliding over the soaring melodies that have defined ELO’s signature sound for decades.

“Showdown” brought a dramatic, bluesy tension, while “Last Train to London” took the audience on a disco-fueled ride through the late ’70s. “Believe Me Now” and “Steppin’ Out” showcased the band’s ability to weave orchestral elements seamlessly into rock, a hallmark of ELO’s genre-blending brilliance.

The crowd erupted with the powerful “Rockaria!” and the instantly recognizable opening of “10538 Overture,” a song that reminded everyone of ELO’s origins and their pioneering sound. Jeff Lynne and his bandmates played with the kind of precision and passion that only comes from decades of experience, leaving fans mesmerized.

“Strange Magic” and “Sweet Talkin’ Woman” filled the arena with lush harmonies and intricate instrumentation, while the haunting beauty of “Can’t Get It Out of My Head” left a lasting impression on all in attendance. One of the night’s highlights was the instrumental masterpiece “Fire on High,” its frenetic energy and dynamic rhythms showcasing ELO’s ability to captivate without a single word being sung.

“Telephone Line” brought out the nostalgia full-force, as Lynne’s plaintive vocals resonated with the audience, followed by the upbeat groove of “All Over the World” and “Turn to Stone,” each bringing a burst of energy that had the crowd on their feet. The disco-flavored “Shine a Little Love” had everyone dancing, but the real eruption came with “Don’t Bring Me Down,” the perfect finale that had the arena shaking.

Throughout the night, Jeff Lynne’s humility and warmth shone through, with the legendary frontman graciously thanking the audience for their decades of support. As “The Over and Out Tour” draws to a close, this Nashville stop felt like a celebration of a band whose influence is as wide-reaching as it is timeless. ELO’s music, filled with whimsy, emotion, and technical brilliance, continues to resonate deeply with fans, and Bridgestone Arena was the perfect setting for this unforgettable farewell. Amazing show!

–Jerry Holthouse

Electric Light Orchestra Set List

One More Time

Evil Woman

Do Ya

Showdown

Last Train to London

Believe Me Now

Steppin’ Out

Rockaria!

10538 Overture

Strange Magic

Sweet Talkin’ Woman

Can’t Get It Out of My Head

Fire on High

Telephone Line

All Over the World

Turn to Stone

Shine a Little Love

Don’t Bring Me Down

