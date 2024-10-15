Kenny Chesney Celebrates 36 Number Ones

BMI welcomed industry friends to celebrate one of Warner Music Nashville’s most consistent hitmakers Kenny Chesney for his 36th No. One hit “Take Her Home” at BMI’s Nashville location on Monday afternoon (10/14). Chesney was reunited with songwriters Michael Hardy (BMI), Zach Abend (BMI), Hunter Phelps (ASCAP), and co-producer Buddy Cannon to celebrate the milestone. The lead single from the multi-Platinum entertainer’s Born album, makes Chesney the artist with the most Billboard Country chart-toppers. “Take Her Home” serves as Abend’s first No. One, Hardy’s 16th No. One and Phelps 9th No. One.

“One of my favorite things about this town is that you can wake up one morning and hear a song that didn’t exist the day before. A song that could change lives and find commonality among people…and that’s exactly the way ‘Take Her Home’ happened,” Chesney said. “I woke up and got a text from HARDY and I listened to it and it wasn’t a week later that Buddy and I were in the studio.”

The event was hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s Clay Bradley. In celebration of Abend’s first No. One as a BMI songwriter, Bradley presented him with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar. Sponsored by Studio Bank, the organization made a special donation on behalf of Chesney and the songwriters in support of the Red Cross, benefiting hurricane relief efforts in East Tennessee and North Carolina.

