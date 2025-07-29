Sierra Hull Makes History With First-Ever Signature Gibson Mandolin

Sierra Hull, the two-time GRAMMY®-nominated mandolin virtuoso, singer, guitarist, and songwriter, has etched her name into music history once again—this time by becoming the first female artist to have a signature Gibson mandolin. Known for her genre-defying talent and deep reverence for the bluegrass tradition, Hull now joins an elite group of artists whose legacy is immortalized in an instrument bearing their name.

On October 7, Nashville based Gibson will unveil two brand-new Sierra Hull signature mandolins: the Sierra Hull F-5 Master Model and the Sierra Hull F-5G, both dressed in a stunning Sierra Burst VOS Varnish finish. These meticulously crafted mandolins are not just instruments—they’re an extension of Hull’s voice, her artistry, and her vision.

“For me, this mandolin is personal,” says Hull. “It’s a culmination of years of dreaming, playing, and imagining what the perfect mandolin could be. The one I’ve played exclusively since 2009 was signed by Master Luthier David Harvey, and it became part of me—my musical voice. Getting to work alongside David on this project brought everything full circle. These new models represent not only a new chapter, but also a tribute to that long-standing connection.”

Hull didn’t just lend her name—she poured her heart and soul into every detail of the process. She played a pivotal role in shaping the tone, feel, and aesthetics of the instruments, ensuring that they meet the needs of discerning players while honoring the legacy of historic Gibson mandolins.

“When I played the prototype for the first time, I knew instantly this was something special,” Hull shares. “I want these mandolins to be instruments players can grow with, tour with, record with—something truly built to last. These are made by some of the best in the business at Gibson, many of whom have dedicated years to this craft.”

Hull’s artistry has long transcended the confines of traditional bluegrass. Her music bridges generations, weaving together old-time roots with modern Americana, creating a fresh and fearless sound that has earned her praise from legends and newcomers alike.

“Sierra Hull is one of the most gifted mandolin players and singer-songwriters of our time,” says Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product at Gibson. “She has redefined what’s possible on the mandolin. Her signature models reflect that passion and innovation.”

