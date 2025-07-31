HARDY Set To Release COUNTRY! COUNTRY!

Country-rock powerhouse HARDY is set to release his new album, COUNTRY! COUNTRY!on September 26 via Big Loud Records. The Mississippi native’s next chapter begins this tomorrow with the release of the album’s lead track, “Bottomland,” a song named after a hunting camo pattern and inspired by his Southern upbringing.

Following last year’s rock-forward Quit!!—which drew widespread praise for its heavy riffs and raw energy—HARDY found himself missing the camaraderie and creative spark of his country roots. After taking time to recharge, he returned to the genre that launched him, and COUNTRY! COUNTRY! is the result: an unapologetic celebration of HARDY’s homegrown identity, the places that shaped him, and his take on the current state of country music.

With COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, HARDY leans all the way into the Southern swagger and storytelling that made him one of country music’s most in-demand writers and performers. From mud-soaked youth anthems to industry commentary, the record captures what HARDY does best: turning raw, real-life moments into bold, stadium-ready songs.

The release coincides with the fall leg of his JIM BOB World Tour, which kicks off later this month and will include a headline show at Madison Square Garden during release week—his first ever performance at the iconic venue. Supporting acts include Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Sikarus on select dates. Full tour routing is available at hardyofficial.com/tour.

HARDY’s rise over the past few years has been quick. In 2024 alone, he:

Released his #1 rock album Quit!!

Made his Grand Ole Opry debut with Metallica’s James Hetfield in the audience

Headlined his first-ever stadium show

Delivered a fiery set at CMA Fest

Hit 16 #1 singles

Surpassed 6 billion career streams

Appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Collaborated with icons like Fred Durst and Chad Smith

Named BMI’s 2022 Country Songwriter of the Year, HARDY is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year, a five-time ACM Award winner, and a two-time CMA Award winner, with multiple CMA Triple Play Awards under his belt. He’s penned hits for Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and more—all while building a solo career that’s breaking boundaries and bringing a heavy edge to modern country.

