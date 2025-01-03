Sierra Ferrell Announces Deluxe Edition Of Trail Of Flowers

Sierra Ferrell just announced the deluxe edition of Trail of Flowers, out digitally via Rounder Records on January 31st. Currently nominated for her first four GRAMMY Awards, including Best Americana Album, Best Americana Performance (“American Dreaming”), Best American Roots Song (“American Dreaming”) and Best American Roots Performance (“Lighthouse”), Trail of Flowers was just named 2024’s #1 Best Country & Americana Album by Rolling Stone. Following wins for both Artist of The Year and Album of The Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards – with nods for Album of The Year at the upcoming International Folk Music Awards, and International Artist & Album of The Year at the UK Americana Music Awards – 2025 will further cement her as “the new queen of roots music.”

Deluxe Edition features two new recordings: Sierra Ferrell’s take on the classic bluegrass barnburner, “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down,” and an expanded arrangement of her own “The Garden,” which first appeared on the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and has now been amplified with pedal steel, piano, percussion, strings and more. In addition to the digital release, a very limited number of physical deluxe albums are available HERE.

Upcoming performances include her already sold-out headline debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as well as The Big Ass Stadium Tour with Post Malone and Jelly Roll, with more to be announced. No Nashville dates are scheduled at the moment.

