LISTEN: New Music From Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen surprises fans with an unexpected release, “Smile,” originally teased on Wallen’s Instagram and TikTok. Listen here and watch the official music video, directed by Justin Clough, above.

Written by Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak and Luis Witkiewitz, “Smile” is a continuation of a theme set by previous releases, “Lies Lies Lies” and “Love Somebody,” as the narrator navigates life’s little moments and longings. “Smile” depicts a relationship as we see them today through filtered snapshots: It was good to see you smile / Girl you know it’s been a while / It was good to see you smile / Even if it was just for the picture.

“Lies Lies Lies” recently became Wallen’s 16th No. 1 at country radio, while “Love Somebody” – celebrated by HITS Daily Double as a “heartbreak hit-in-the-making,” and Billboard as an “instantaneous chart-topper” – debuted at No. 1 globally across five countries, becoming Wallen’s first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 100 chart upon release. “Love Somebody” led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles sit atop the Billboard 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

After concluding his record-breaking One Night At A Time Tour in October – which spanned 87 shows, 57 stadium shows and 10 countries across two years – Wallen will host his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Ala. in 2025. The festival, which sold out in less than two hours of on-sale, will feature headlining sets by Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY across three days and three nights, with additional guests including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Ella Langley, ERNEST, Morgan Wade, Moneybagg Yo and more. GET TICKETS HERE!

