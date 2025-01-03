 


Photo by Robby Klein

LISTEN: Restless Road’s “Work On Me”

Restless Road welcomes 2025 with the release of “Work On Me,” available everywhere today. Written by Restless Road, Jacob Davis and Joe Fox, “Work On Me” spotlights the trio’s complementary vocals in this smooth country ballad dedicated to finding the person that makes you want to be the best version of yourself. With the season of New Year’s resolutions in full swing, Restless Road sets their sights on righting their wrongs, recognizing their imperfect habits and devoting themselves to putting in the work for their significant other. (listen above)

“This song is all about finding someone who inspires you to get your act together,” shares Restless Road. “We all have special people in our lives who make us want to work on ourselves to be the best we can be, especially this time of year. We are so excited that this one is finally out. We’ve loved getting to play it on the road for y’all and see the positive reaction.”

The band kicks off the new year strong after teasing “Work On Me” on social media and performing it for international audiences last month on their Last Rodeo Tour, seeing a growing clamor for its release. The trio wrapped up 2024 on their headlining tour with sold-out shows across Europe and the U.K. Taking their harmonies on the road, the band made nine stops before year-end, including shows in Berlin, Munich and London, which proved “a fitting end to a stellar run of nine shows” (Country in the UK).

Already named as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch and Opry’s NextStage artists, the 2024 ACM Award nominees now look forward to more new music and touring in 2025 including Tortuga Music Festival, Dirty Boots Country Fest and Gulf Coast Jam.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music.

