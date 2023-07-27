SHOW REVIEW: Greta Van Fleet, Bonafide Rock Super-Stars

Greta Van Fleet’s concert at Bridgestone Arena (7/24) was an absolute rock ‘n’ roll spectacle that kept the audience on their feet throughout the entire show. These Michigan transplants are now locals, and can often be spotted around the Franklin area. The concert marked the beginning of their STARCATCHER WORLD TOUR, and it is clear lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner are now bonafide rock super-stars. From the moment the lights dimmed and the first chord was struck, it was obvious that Greta Van Fleet had stepped up their performance game since Nashville.com last saw them at the Municipal Auditorium. The big stage with duel catwalks, complemented by stunning pyrotechnics, created an electrifying atmosphere and some very happy fans, including us.

One of the standout moments of the night was when they surprised the crowd by performing an acoustic set on a smaller stage at the other end of the arena. What always strikes me the most at a Greta Van Fleet concert is the diversity of the crowd in attendance. Their music seems to resonate with people of all ages, and the audience ranged from very young rock enthusiasts to seasoned classic rock music lovers. It was a true testament to the band’s ability to bridge generational gaps and bring people together through the power of their music.

Dare I say they sometimes sound similar to another legendary rock band? Some people make a big deal about this. Ridiculous. Maybe a vocal riff here or there, but is there anything wrong with being influenced by arguably the greatest rock band of all time? Greta Van Fleet is uniquely their own brand of rock and roll. Their stage presence is magnetic and, they proved why they are hailed as the ultimate rock stars of our time.

We can’t wait until they come back to Nashville. Topping that show will be hard but I think these guys are just getting started.

–Jerry Holthouse