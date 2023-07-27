LISTEN: Caylee Hammack’s “That Dog.”

Capitol Records Nashville’s Caylee Hammack today releases a charming new music video for breakup anthem “That Dog.” (watch above) The new video shot on a farm near Nashville shows Hammack reminiscing on a relationship and love lost with a former partner’s dog.

Hammack builds from the narrative following her recently released tracks “All Or Nothing” and “History Of Repeating” in “That Dog,” mourning her breakup with a furry friend.

Hammack recently performed at the C2C Festival with shows in London, Dublin and Glasgow and is currently gearing up for an opening stint on Dierks Bentley’s Gravel & Gold Tour. Hammack’s breakout Top 30 single “Family Tree” marked the most-added single at Country radio by a female artist in over three years. Hammack was recently featured on several tracks from Ashley McBryde’s album Lindeville including “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” “Bonfire at Tina’s,” and “When Will I Be Loved.”