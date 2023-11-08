BBR Music Group Celebrate Roster Power Houses

BBR Music Group/BMG celebrated their roster, team, partners and fans at the 2023 Pre-CMA Awards party at Brooklyn Bowl. Throughout the event, BMG’s CEO Thomas Coesfeld, EVP & CFO, North America Joe Gillen, President Jon Loba, Executive Vice President JoJamie Hahr, General Manager Peter Strickland & Senior Vice President of Promotion Carson James took the stage to honor benchmarks in their artists’ careers including plaque presentations for Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Dustin Lynch, Parmalee & Lainey Wilson.

Jason Aldean – #1 Billboard Top 100 Chart – “Try That In a Small Town”

Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” certified Platinum

Dustin Lynch – “Thinking ‘Bout You” featuring Mackenzie Porter certified 2X Platinum

Parmalee – Career milestones – 1 Billion On-Demand Streams, 4 #1 Singles (“Carolina”, “Just The Way”, “Take My Name” & “Girl In Mine”) & Billboard’s 2022 Most Played Song of the Year – “Take My Name”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like a Truck” certified 2X Platinum

In addition, BMG presented a check to Jelly Roll in the amount of $100,000 to assist in his outreach via Impact Youth Outreach.

The event served as a kickoff to the CMA Awards airing tonight on ABC where you will find among the nominees that Lainey Wilson made history as the most nominated artist for the second consecutive year with nine nominations and Jelly Roll as the most nominated male artist with five nominations. This morning, it was revealed on Good Morning America that Lainey is entering the night with two wins already for her collaboration with HARDY, “wait in the truck,” winning “Music Video of the Year” and “Musical Event of the Year.”