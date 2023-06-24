Shakey Graves Coming To Ryman Auditorium

Shakey Graves is set to head out on an extensive North American tour this fall that will include a stop at Ryman Auditorium here in Nashville on November 1st. GET TICKETS HERE.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th, with an Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, June 27th. In celebration, Shakey Graves is releasing a two song EP which includes “Ready or Not,” a duet with rising star Sierra Ferrell, and an intimate demo of the song. The original is already a bona-fide streaming hit, with over 15M global streams. (watch above)

“This song was written in the mountains with my bandmate Cameron Neal, it was a quiet ballad about a lifetime and we loved it,” Shakey Graves’ Alejandro Rose-Garcia says. “Upon playing it more and more, it kept transforming and we recorded it in as many different ways as we could. In the back of my mind, I was always curious what it would sound like in the style of a fully produced 70’s pop duet, and upon talking to Cameron we both agreed that our recent tour mate Sierra Ferrell would knock it out of the park. As luck would have it, Sierra appeared in Texas for a brief weekend and we recorded her part in a couple hours. Suddenly, there it was, just as I had hoped and better than I had imagined. Ready or not has quickly become my all-consuming way of life.”

In addition to the newly announced tour dates, Shakey Graves will play a host of shows throughout the summer including Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Austin, TX, as well as package dates with Trampled by Turtles and Lucius, and shows with support from Abraham Alexander. Support for the fall tour will include Rayland Baxter, Flipturn and Sadurn. with more to be announced soon.

Shakey Graves is the moniker of Austin, Texas native Alejandro Rose-Garcia. Formed in 2011 as a one-man band, he self-released his beloved debut album Roll the Bones and followed with an EP in 2012, The Donor Blues. He signed with Dualtone Records in 2014 and released his breakout album And the War Came with the label that year. In 2015, Shakey Graves won the highly coveted “Best Emerging Artist” award at the Americana Music Awards.