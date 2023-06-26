Ashley Cooke Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour

Big Loud’s country songstress Ashley Cooke embarks on her first-ever headlining tour, bringing her album direct to fans nationwide, beginning on Aug. 23 in Panama City, Fla.. The shot in the dark Tour will take Cooke’s sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop country to 24 cities this summer and fall, calling upon rising artists Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason as support. You can catch her right here in Nashville at the Basement East on Oct. 19, 2023.

“Putting out my debut album is already a dream in itself, but to experience the roller coaster journey of this album together, in person each night, is why I do what I do and I’ll cherish every moment,” shares Cooke. “It’s an incredible opportunity to have talented artists like Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason joining me on this tour, and I’m counting down the days til I can see y’all out there!”

The announcement comes just days after Cooke unveiled that her debut album will arrive July 21. In a preview of what’s to come, Cooke released three all-new tracks off the 24-song collection this past Friday, including title-track “Shot in the Dark,” “mean girl feat. Colbie Caillat” (watch above) and “Tastes Like.” With more music on the way ahead of the July 21 release, Cooke’s shot in the dark record is poised to become one of the longest debut albums by a female country artist to date.