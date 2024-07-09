Joe Bonsall Passes At 76

Joe Bonsall, who was the tenor vocalist for the country/gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys since October 1973 has passed from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 76. He was a Country Music Hall of Fame member and also authored 11 books.

Bonsall leaves behind his precious wife, Mary Ann, daughters Jennifer and Sabrina, granddaughter Breanne, grandson Luke, two great grandsons, Chance and Grey, and a sister, Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph S. Bonsall Sr. and Lillie Bonsall.

At his request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association or to the Vanderbilt Medical Center ALS and Neuroscience Research Center. The family is requesting privacy.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!