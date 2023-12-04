Scotty McCreery Invited To Become Grand Ole Opry Member

Scotty McCreery was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry tonight by Opry member Garth Brooks. McCreery was surprised onstage during his spotlight artist performance at tonight’s Opry Country Christmas show.

“Merry Christmas,” Garth said walking onto the stage handing McCreery a wrapped gift. “This is a Christmas present to the Grand Ole Opry,” Garth later continued. “We would love to invite you to be the newest member of the Opry.”

“Holy cow. Yes, I would love to,” McCreery replied. “I grew up listening to your records Garth and you’re a part of what made me want to do this for a living and I didn’t think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y’all sitting in this house tonight. God bless y’all.”

McCreery continued, “When I got started doing this people asked, ‘what are your goals,’” voice cracking with emotion McCreery shared, “and I’d say ‘one day I’d like to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.’” Then bent down and touched the circle of wood in the Opry’s center stage where so many of his heroes and peers have stood.

“We’re thrilled to extend this much-anticipated invitation to our friend Scotty,” said Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers. “Whether he’s on the Opry performing his hits, putting his spin on some old favorites during a performance on one of our Opry Country Classics shows, or offering a holiday set as he did tonight, Scotty consistently delivers and is always at home on the Opry stage. It’ll be exciting to hear the words ‘Scotty McCreery, you’re a member of the Grand Ole Opry!’ in the early days of 2024.”

McCreery’s induction date will be announced soon.