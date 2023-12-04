Cole Swindell Announces “Win The Night” Tour

Cole Swindell will launch his 2024 headlining Win The Night Tour, on May 16 in London, ON, CANADA. Joining the four-time ACM Award winner on his Win The Night Tour is special guest multi-Platinum selling artist Dylan Scott as well as Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road who will be on various dates throughout the tour. No word of a Nashville stop at this time.

“My band and crew on the road have been a big reason for the successes in my career and I never take that for granted,” said Swindell. “It is our goal every single night to give the fans the best show we can, so the last three words we say before stepping on stage is ‘Win The Night.’ This one is for my band, my crew, my team and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans! We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road.”

The ACM Award winner released a new song, “3 Feet Tall,” on Friday. “3 Feet Tall” is the first song release from his 5th studio album coming in 2024. Written by Trannie Anderson, Trey Lewis and Jordan Walker, the emotionally charged song is about the difficult situations of divorce from the perspective of children. Watch the lyric video for “3 Feet above.