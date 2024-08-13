Savanna Leigh Set To Release “Reminders Of You”

Nashville based Savanna Leigh is set to release her upcoming EP, reminders of you, on August 20, chronicling her journey of self-reflection and self-awareness. Leigh will be celebrating her fourth EP Reminders of You, with a release show at Analog @ Hutton Hotel on August 20.

The 23-year-old’s songcraft and lyricism resonate among her peers and beyond, peeling back the complex, sometimes uncomfortable layers of outgrowing relationships and past versions of yourself.

“The songs are full of hidden meanings and the storytelling was the main focus for me when writing this project,” says Savanna of the EP. “I wanted the production to feel very Florida, driving with the windows down, summer air, and beach vibes, but with a melancholy undertone. It is a heavy project but in the best way.”

The title of the EP allows for multiple meanings. “Reminders of You” could be an ex, a past version of yourself, a friend, a place that is significant to you, etc., and with hidden meanings throughout each song on the project, Savanna says, the title felt fitting.

Savanna grew up in Florida around creatives who were making a living from music, which encouraged her that becoming a full-time artist was a viable ambition. Originally inspired by mainstream country, she wrote her first song at age 12, exhibiting passion and talent that would eventually take her to Nashville on a music scholarship.

After performing in a country-pop duo with her sister, Savanna went solo. Initially exploring glossy pop, she has honed her expression and gathered likeminded collaborators for a more authentic and organic, stripped-back sound on the deeply personal Reminders of You. The project was recorded in Nashville and L.A.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!