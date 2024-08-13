D. Striker To Make Rare Appearance In Madison

Mark your calendars, September’s Friday the 13th is shaping up to be a night of pure musical mayhem at Madison’s own Eastside Bowl. The Low Volume Lounge will play host to the one and only D. Striker, a country rocker with a reputation as unpredictable as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.

D. Striker doesn’t just perform whenever the mood strikes him; no, this enigmatic troubadour only graces the stage on Friday the 13th, making his shows rarer than a four-leaf clover in a concrete jungle. And trust us, you don’t want to miss this one—because who knows when the next Friday the 13th will fall on a day when you’re free?

Rumor has it that Coldplay secretly wrote their hit song “Yellow” about Striker after witnessing one of his legendary performances. While this claim might be a bit far-fetched (or is it?), there’s no denying that Nashville.com has been a fan of Striker for years. He’s a cult favorite in Music City, and his shows are the stuff of local legend—half hootenanny, half rock ‘n’ roll circus, and all heart.

As if D. Striker isn’t enough to get you out of the house, the evening will kick off with performances by Hands Down Eugene and The Criminal Kind. This show marks a monumental occasion for Hands Down Eugene, who are dusting off their instruments for their first gig in five years. It’s going to be a reunion you won’t want to miss, as they bring their signature sound back to the stage with all the pent-up energy of a band that’s been biding its time.

And let’s not forget the cherry on top—this show is absolutely free. But remember, bands don’t live on applause alone. For those who tip the bands, the RR zine will be available as a special thank you. It’s a small price to pay for a night of musical magic and possibly even a few laughs at D. Striker’s expense (but only if he’s in on the joke).

So come on down to Eastside Bowl’s Low Volume Lounge on September, Friday the 13th and prepare yourself for an unforgettable night. Whether you’re there for the mystery, the music, or just to say you survived another D. Striker show, you’re in for a wild ride.

–Jerry Holthouse

