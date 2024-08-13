888 Set To Open Early September

888, an innovative Japanese restaurant and vinyl record listening lounge, announced today its debut in Nashville’s vibrant downtown. Set to open early September, the concept provides Nashville with a refined fusion of Japanese cuisine and curated music, adding a dynamic beat and high-fidelity sensorial experience to the heart of Music City. 888 was created by Turnberry, the operators of Bourbon Steak and the JW Marriott Nashville.

Catering to sound and vinyl connoisseurs, foodies, and design enthusiasts, 888’s introduction to Nashville represents a reprieve from the crowds. It offers an intimate, communal dining experience akin to listening to a mixtape being made in real time. Nestled at the corner of 8th Avenue South, at 800 Clark Place, with a private entrance (look for the red light), 888 invites guests to an immersive experience that challenges both culinary and creative conventions. The concept takes inspiration from the traditional Jazz kissas of Japan, where consumers would convene for food and exceptional musical listening experiences. With a seating capacity of 100 — including two sushi bars, a private dining room, and central cocktail island — the venue delivers an atmosphere that is both exciting and distinctive.

Signature dishes that complement the menu include nigiri, maki, cured salmon onigiri, donabe fried rice, and hot karaage. The beverage service showcases an extensive selection of Japanese products including craft beers, rare whiskies, and a curated sake program, elevating the overall dining experience. Sushi Chef Deden “Benny the Blade” Bandi, who has adopted sushi as an art form for more than 20 years, will lead the sushi bar program. Benny has worked with renowned chefs worldwide including Chef Nobu Matsuhisa of Nobu, the world’s most recognized Japanese restaurant, in addition to serving as the private chef for Mick Jagger, Jennifer Lopez, and Cameron Diaz.

“As the appetite for experiential dining grows, 888 emerges as a beacon for those seeking an unparalleled fusion of exceptional cuisine and curated music,” said Philip Stewart, the concept’s general manager. “888 is a haven where culinary mastery converges with musical artistry. We’ve created a sensational culinary and musical odyssey for our guests that will intrigue both foodies and music-lovers alike.”

The acoustics and sound system at 888 were meticulously crafted by award-winning Steven Durr Designs, Soundlux Audio, and Devon Turnbull – aka OJAS. Durr, a local Nashvillian, is known for his work with leading artists and recording studios ranging from Lenny Kravitz and Taylor Swift to Electric Lady and Fame Studios. At the heart of this setup are OJAS’ crafted horn-loaded speakers. These systems can be found in Public Records in NYC and Supreme Stores, as well as in the homes of Mark Ronson, Nigo, and many other well-known record producers. Seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with breathtaking aesthetics, the speakers are based on vintage Altec Lansing designs, considered by expert musicians as the “most musical speakers” ever created. The space yields a high-performance, handmade sound system composed of a wall of brutalist speakers, a turntable, and a series of amplifiers – a true shrine to music.

The interior design for 888 was done by highly recognized Los Angeles-based design studio Commune. For the project, Roman Alonso, co-founder of Commune, looked for inspiration in the kissa bars he visited while working in Japan.

Signature Menu Items: Temaki, Maki, Nigiri, Udon, Onigiri, Tataki, Karaage, Yakitori

Signature Drinks: Umami Martini, Ume Old Fashioned, Toki Highball

