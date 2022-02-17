Sara Evans Partners With BOXT For A Good Cause

With a passion for environmental stewardship and charitable giving, BOXT, a rapidly growing female-founded and run, venture-backed, luxury boxed wine company teams up with multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Sara Evans to ‘Tap In For A Cause.’

As a longtime wine lover, Sara recently came across BOXT and wanted to know more. After connecting with founder Sarah Puil, they decided to collaborate and find a way to work together to help a cause and organization near to Sara’s heart.

“When I first discovered BOXT and saw the unique and fabulous packaging, I was immediately intrigued. I’m normally a cabernet sauvignon fan and once I tasted Profile FourFive, I fell in love. Making quality wine accessible with a taste first approach and a monthly subscription just makes so much sense. As a business owner myself, I try to champion women owned businesses whenever I can, and love that BOXT is female led. I’m thrilled that BOXT is partnering with me to donate a percentage of our sales to Thistle Farms, a non-profit that helps women survivors of trafficking, addiction and prostitution.”

Sara’s connection to Thistle Farms runs deep. Founder Becca Stephens is the wife of Sara’s longtime co-writer and friend Marcus Hummon (“Born To Fly”).

BOXT cause-based partnerships commit to donating a portion of all sales on behalf of their partners chosen charities. Together, Evans and BOXT will raise awareness and funds to support various charities, starting with causes that create safe places and healing from abusive or violent relationships.

Wine lovers and Sara’s fans can find out more and sign up for their own BOXT subscription by visiting: drinkboxt.com and using code SARAEVANS at checkout.

Fans subscribing using Sara’s code will also receive a $20 discount on their first membership order.