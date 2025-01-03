Samoan Country Singer, Taulia Lave Releases ‘Modern Day Cowboy’

‘Modern Day Cowboy’ is the title track from Samoan Country Singer and Nashville Recording Artist Taulia Lave (aka BIG T).

The song is a tribute to the unsung heroes of our time – the hardworking men across the country who work tirelessly, often without recognition, to provide for their families and keep their communities thriving.

Raised on the rugged coast of Waiʻanae, Oʻahu, Taulia’s musical influences are as diverse as the landscape that shaped him. From Randy Travis, Reba McIntyre, and George Strait, to Motown and traditional Samoan tunes, his sound is a unique blend that speaks to the universal human experience.

And while he may not be a cowboy or rancher himself, Taulia’s deep respect for the hardworking individuals who embody the cowboy spirit is evident in every note of this track. Taulia’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics are resonating with listeners from all walks of life.

“If you’ve ever made it through a tough day by telling yourself, ‘I’ve got this,’ then this song is for you,” says Taulia. ‘Modern Day Cowboy’ is a salute to those who, despite the challenges, keep pushing forward with grit and grace.

The song was recorded at Station West Studios in Nashville, a place known for recording hits with the likes of Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, and Dustin Lynch. Producer Austin Stanley assembled an impressive group of veteran Nashville session players, including James Mitchell (Electric guitar), Scotty Sanders (Pedal steel guitar), Mike Rojas (Keys) and more. Studio owner Luke Wooten was so taken by the project that he decided to lend his expertise as the Mastering Engineer.

‘Modern Day Cowboy’ begins impacting JANUARY 16th.

