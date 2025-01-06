Dennis Scott Recieves ASCAP’s Joe Raposo Children’s Music Award

Songwriter, music producer, and writer Dennis Scott has been named and announced as the 2024 recipient of The ASCAP Foundation’s Joe Raposo Children’s Music Award. Honoring the best in the of area children’s music since 2010, the award is presented by the family of Joe Raposo, one of the co-creators of Sesame Street and longtime musical director, who wrote music for such diverse talents as Kermit The Frog, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Dr. Seuss, Barbra Streisand and Cookie Monster.

“I feel honored to be among the composers who have received this award,” said Dennis Scott. “It means even more to me to be associated with the legendary Joe Raposo – who paved the way for all of us who love working in family entertainment.”

Only songwriters who have not been signed to a major publishing label or record deal are eligible. Every year, the award recipient is selected by a distinguished group of writers of children’s music.

Scott, a two-time GRAMMY Award winner, began his career as a child actor. At age seven he made his Broadway debut in the Noel Coward musical, “Sailaway.” His journey which includes winning two Grammys and two Emmy Awards reached a new crescendo as he accepted The ASCAP Foundation’s Joe Raposo Children’s Music Award.

“Now I know what it’s like to truly come full circle,” Scott continued. Thank you to The ASCAP Foundation and the Raposo family for supporting this award in the field of children’s music. And I’d like to dedicate it to my late parents who helped make my dream of a musical life come true.”

