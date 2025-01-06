 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Jan
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

MORE
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Dennis Scott Recieves ASCAP's Joe Raposo Children’s Music Award

Dennis Scott Recieves ASCAP’s Joe Raposo Children’s Music Award

Songwriter, music producer, and writer Dennis Scott has been named and announced as the 2024 recipient of The ASCAP Foundation’s Joe Raposo Children’s Music Award. Honoring the best in the of area children’s music since 2010, the award is presented by the family of Joe Raposo, one of the co-creators of Sesame Street and longtime musical director, who wrote music for such diverse talents as Kermit The Frog, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Dr. Seuss, Barbra Streisand and Cookie Monster.

“I feel honored to be among the composers who have received this award,” said Dennis Scott. “It means even more to me to be associated with the legendary Joe Raposo – who paved the way for all of us who love working in family entertainment.”

Only songwriters who have not been signed to a major publishing label or record deal are eligible. Every year, the award recipient is selected by a distinguished group of writers of children’s music.

Scott, a two-time GRAMMY Award winner, began his career as a child actor. At age seven he made his Broadway debut in the Noel Coward musical, “Sailaway.” His journey which includes winning two Grammys and two Emmy Awards reached a new crescendo as he accepted The ASCAP Foundation’s Joe Raposo Children’s Music Award.

“Now I know what it’s like to truly come full circle,” Scott continued. Thank you to The ASCAP Foundation and the Raposo family for supporting this award in the field of children’s music. And I’d like to dedicate it to my late parents who helped make my dream of a musical life come true.”

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Veteran Talent Buyer Brian Crews, Joins Jayson Entertainment Group

Veteran Talent Buyer Brian Crews, Joins Jayson Entertainment Group

Veteran talent buyer, concert promoter, event producer and friend of Nashville.com Brian Crews, has joined …

Tucker Wetmore Scores His First No. 1 At Country Radio

Tucker Wetmore Scores His First No. 1 At Country Radio

Building on the unforgettable momentum of 2024, Tucker Wetmore soars into 2025 with his first …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL