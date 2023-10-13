Ranch Water Hosts Unforgettable Cowboy Chic Night

Last Tuesday, Lone River, the makers of the drink Ranch Water, hosted an unforgettable evening at the charming Saint Elle venue in Nashville. The event was not just any run-of-the-mill gathering; it was an evening filled with Cowboy Chic vibes, tantalizing hors d’oeuvres, and an impressive lineup of entertainment that had the crowd buzzing with excitement.

Saint Elle was transformed into an oasis of rugged elegance and Lone River truly outdid themselves with great food and thirst quenching beverages. Among the lineup of Ranch Water options, my personal favorite was the “Ranch Rita” in the Blood Orange flavor. It was the perfect blend of zesty citrus and Lone River’s signature West Texas spirit.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the world-class entertainment. Meg McRee kicked off the night with her performance of “Mary Jane & Chardonnay” which is sure to be a hit. Her soulful and relatable lyrics resonated with the crowd, setting the stage for the night.

Following Meg McRee, Jake Worthington took the stage with his pure country gold sound. The entertainment continued at warp speed when Ian Munsick brought the “Western” to “Country and Western.” His energetic performance had the crowd hooting’ and hollerin’, dancing and clapping to the rhythm of his music. Munsick’s enthusiasm was contagious, and he truly embodied the spirit of the Lone River brand.

As the night continued to unfold, the anticipation was electric. CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Lainey Wilson made a grand entrance and set the crowd on fire. Her powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence left everyone in awe. It was the perfect culmination of an unforgettable evening that celebrated the heart and soul of Country music, and of course, Ranch Water.

Lone River’s event at Saint Elle was the place to be. It was a night where “Cowboy Chic” met extraordinary entertainment, delectable Ranch Water flavors, and a passionate crowd. We eagerly await the next Lone River event, they made it pretty clear they’ve come to Nashville to stay. Cheers to Lone River for an unforgettable night!

–Jerry Holthouse