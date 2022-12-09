Sad Story – KJ Wild

Our latest Nashville Picks is KJ WILD and their single – Sad Story.

Jon Worthy is 1/2 of new Nashville based alt pop project KJ Wild along with Kiki Halliday. Jon blends Kiki’s more pop driven melodies with his alt-rock style of music. Their first release is Sad Story which was co-written with producer Adam Agin.

BIO

“Good songs about bad feelings.”

KJ Wild is an alt pop duo made up of solo artists Kiki Halliday and Jon Worthy. “sad story” is their first release and was co-written with and produced by Adam Agin. With a combined Spotify monthly listenership of 30k as well as 200+ sync placements in shows like Selling Sunset and Love Island, the band has also started touring in major cities like NYC, LA and Nashville.

A self-appointed “supergroup” (à la boygenius or Bonny Light Horseman), the release will be listed across all platforms, revealing new music to an already existing fanbase, while also creating a new platform for KJ Wild.

As an individual artist, Kiki has been featured on Spotify playlists such as sad hour, Laidback Acoustic and Acoustic Pilates. She has over 1M combined all-times streams.

Jon Worthy has toured over 500 dates since 2014. His Spotify streams are over 500k and his music has had radio play from local and national stations.

INSTAGRAM www.instagram.com/kjwildband

