LISTEN: Drake White’s “Pound Cake” With Recipe

Thinking about dessert? Drake White’s got you covered, releasing his newest song, “Pound Cake,” everywhere today (12/9). The latest entry into White’s catalogue, “Pound Cake” evokes a seasonal bent along with plenty of year-round fun.

Written by White with Ben Chapman and produced by Jonathan Singleton, “Pound Cake” is a soulful and syrupy groove featuring a baking-heavy metaphor. The lighthearted song shows off White’s fun-loving side and sees the cosmic Country singer spin a story about taking a quick break from doing some baking in the kitchen with a significant other. “Gimme some of that pound cake / So thick and sweet,” he sings. “Some of that pound cake / Bring a man to his knees / There ain’t much more that I can take / Gimme some of that pound cake.”

White and Chapman penned “Pound Cake” during White’s weekly “Wednesday Night Therapy” social media series, coming up with the song on the spot after a guest on the show brought in a pound cake. The series, which White started in 2020, featured the singer and friends performing live each week from White’s barn as a way to virtually connect with fans and try out new music.

While not strictly a holiday song, “Pound Cake” is in the spirit of the season, calling to mind holiday baking and time with loved ones — White’s wife, Alex, even shared her own pound cake recipe with fans. Alex is a chef, caterer and event coordinator who owns the catering company Milk and Honey Food Company and opened the event space Whitewood Hollow with White in Tennessee in 2020.

“People play and write songs for many different reasons,” White shares of “Pound Cake.” “We cooked this one up for a good time!”

The slow-rolling song is White’s latest release since his album THE OPTIMYSTIC, which arrived in March and was deemed “a magical piece of work” by Taste of Country and “a swampy, sweltering mix of country, soul, and Southern rock” by Nashville Lifestyles, who crowned White “a colorful speaker full of country wisdom.” White took the project on the road on his headling THE OPTIMYSTIC TOUR, which saw the singer perform sold-out concerts in the US before taking his show across the pond to the UK for multiple festival stops and individual dates.

Recipe below:

