Ryman Auditorium’s Free Sidewalk Sessions Return!

Live music fans have another reason to visit downtown Nashville this fall as Ryman Auditorium’s Sidewalk Sessions return to the PNC Plaza. Running from Sept. 8 through Oct. 30, 2025, the outdoor concert series offers free performances from rising artists ahead of select Ryman shows.
Presented on the plaza just steps from the legendary Mother Church of Country Music, the Sidewalk Sessions invite both locals and visitors to enjoy the music, grab a drink, and explore the Ryman Shop before heading into an evening concert.
This season’s lineup highlights a mix of emerging talent across genres:
-
Sept. 8 – Kiran Gupta
-
Sept. 19 – Adam Simons
-
Sept. 24 – George Fitch
-
Oct. 2 – Kimi Most
-
Oct. 7 – Pretty Tied Up
-
Oct. 16 – George Croft
-
Oct. 23 – Matt Mann & The Shine Runners
-
Oct. 30 – Paul Nestler
Each performance begins about two hours before scheduled Ryman concerts, giving fans the perfect pre-show experience in the heart of Music City.
The series is free and open to the public (weather permitting) and takes place at:
PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium
116 Rep. John Lewis Way North
Nashville, TN 37219
