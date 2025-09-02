Americana Music Association Announces Honors & Awards Show Performers & Presenters

The Americana Music Association has announced its performers and presenters for the 24th annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place in Nashville on Sept. 10 at the famed Ryman Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. CT, and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT.

This year’s show will feature a special guest performance by John Fogerty, returning to Americana’s biggest night for the first time since 2009, when he was presented with the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting. Additionally, the program will feature appearances by Emmylou Harris (2002 Americana Lifetime Achievement Award, Performance) and Daniel Lanois, marking the 30th anniversary of the landmark Wrecking Ball album, which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this spring.

Continuing its reign as “the coolest music scene today” (The New York Times), this year’s Honors & Awards will deliver performances from award winning legends, rising stars, and longtime fan favorites including Darrell Scott, Dawes, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, I’m With Her, JD McPherson, Jesse Welles, Joe Henry, John C. Reilly, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Antone, Maggie Rose, Margo Price, McCrary Sisters, Medium Build, Nathaniel Rateliff, Noeline Hofmann and Old 97’s.

The 2025 Americana Honors & Awards will be hosted by John C. Reilly, with presenters including Ann Powers, Brandi Carlile, Chuck Prophet, Hayes Carll, Kelsey Waldon, Matt Quinn, S.G. Goodman, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Ruston Kelly, Tift Merritt, Valerie June and William Prince.

In addition to the annual “Of the Year” awards presented during the program (view the nominees here), the 2025 Honors & Awards will include this year’s class of Lifetime Achievement Honorees—to be announced soon.

Buddy Miller — Americana stalwart, songwriter, musician and producer — will again serve as musical director for the Americana All-Star Band, featuring Don Was, The McCrary Sisters, Fred Eltringham, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, and Larry Campbell.

The 2025 Honors & Awards show will stream live via NPR’s YouTube channel and Americana Music Association’s Facebook page Wednesday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT, while live audio simulcasts of the show will be available via SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, and on Nashville area terrestrial radio stations: WRLT (100.1 FM), WSM (650 AM) and WMOT (89.5 FM).

Additionally, the program will be broadcast in the Austin City Limits time slot in November.

The ceremony is the hallmark event for the 25th annual AMERICANAFEST, held across 51 venues throughout Nashville during the week of September 9-13.

