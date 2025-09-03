LISTEN: Barefoot Joe's “My Baby Likes to Slow Dance”

LISTEN: Barefoot Joe’s “My Baby Likes to Slow Dance”

Country artist Barefoot Joe is back with his brand-new single, “My Baby Likes to Slow Dance,” now available on all digital streaming platforms.
With warmth, wit, and undeniable charm, Joe spins romance into melody, singing about the simple magic of pulling someone close as the music plays.

Recorded at Nashville’s legendary Hilltop Studio — where country icons like Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash once made history — the song blends traditional instrumentation with modern production for a sound that feels both timeless and fresh.

With his high-energy stage presence and honest songwriting, Barefoot Joe has quickly become a fan favorite across the Southeast. In 2024, he earned “Country Song of the Year” at the Josie Music Awards alongside DANJO partner Danny Kensy, and was recognized as a finalist in the Wide Open Country Songwriters Contest with his track “Just Plain Crazy.”

