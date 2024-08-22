LISTEN: The Wild Feathers, “Stereo”

Nashville country rockers The Wild Feathers just released their new single, “Stereo,” available now via New West Records. The track marks the opening number on the band’s first new album in close to three years, Sirens, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 4. It was produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winner Shooter Jennings.

“Stereo is the first song we recorded for the record, but it was the last song written,” says The Wild Feathers co-founding bassist/singer Joel King. “It began as an instrumental soundcheck jam while on tour, and we knew we had to make it a finished song before we traveled to LA to record with Shooter. We loved the idea of an explosive harmony/chorus right up front in the song, then followed by fun musical idiosyncrasies throughout. Lyrically, it struggles with the duality of life. How can life be both beautiful and depressing at the same time? If nothing is bad, how do you know when it’s good?”

Produced by Jennings, Sirens was previously heralded with the rabble-rousing “Don’t Know,” along with the album’s organ-fueled first single, “Sanctuary.” A live performance of the latter track – filmed at The Cabin in downtown Park City, UT for Toyota and SiriusXM’s “Sounds of the Road” series – is streaming now at YouTube.

The Wild Feathers will celebrate Sirens with a US headline tour, getting underway November 9 at Omaha, NE’s Reverb Lounge and then culminating November 20 at Nashville, TN’s The Basement East. Tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, August 23. In addition, The Wild Feathers will appear at Nashville, TN’s annual AMERICANAFEST (September 17-21) GET TICKETS HERE.

