George Strait And Chris Stapleton Extend Run Of Stadium Shows

George Strait once again cements his legendary status, shattering records with the largest single-ticketed concert in U.S. history. The King at Kyle Field drew a staggering 110,905 fans to Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, also setting a new venue record for the biggest single-event crowd. The milestone performance was one of just 10 live shows Strait played last year, including a monumental return to Allegiant Stadium for his 37th Strait to Vegas show.

Now, the country icon is keeping the momentum going in 2025 with five major stadium dates, once again sharing the stage with eleven-time GRAMMY winner Chris Stapleton. Joining them will be Parker McCollum for shows in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Foxborough, while Little Big Town joins the bill for their only West Coast stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

“I keep trying to slow down a bit, but you keep calling me back. Please don’t ever stop,” Strait shares. “I still love it just as much as I always have. Thank you for an amazing year last year, and I can’t wait to see you for a few more again this year. Chris will be back, and we’re glad to have Little Big Town with us in LA. For the other cities, we’ve added Parker M., and it’s going to be outstanding. Can’t wait to see you!!”

Strait’s 2024 performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium left an unforgettable mark, with The Associated Press calling it a masterclass in turning a stadium crowd into an intimate honky-tonk experience. AP raved, “The closest a person can get to levitation… singing along to ‘Amarillo by Morning’ in a stadium of tens of thousands.”

Meanwhile, Pollstar praised Strait’s effortless command of country music’s many styles, declaring: “Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson’s mantle of country icon.”

With five more chances to witness The King in 2025, fans won’t want to miss this legendary run of shows. No Nashville shows planned as of yet but we have our fingers crossed.

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guest Parker McCollum:

May 10, 2025 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 31, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

June 14, 2025 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium

June 21, 2025 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guest Little Big Town:

July 19, 2025 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

