Concord Music Publishing Signs Aaron Eshuis

Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of country songwriter and producer Aaron Eshuis. The worldwide co-publishing deal, effective immediately, includes a selection of his existing catalog and all future works.

Originally from Kalamazoo, Michigan, Aaron Eshuis has written songs recorded by Rascal Flatts, Joe Nichols, A Thousand Horses, Catie Offerman, Kameron Marlowe, Corey Kent, Cole Swindell, Kylie Morgan, Meghan Patrick, and Mason Ramsey, among many others. He scored his first No.1 hit in late 2018 with Scotty McCreery’s “This Is It.”

Aaron Eshuis states: “I’m thrilled to be joining up with the team at Concord. These are some of the best people I’ve met in Nashville, and I knew from our first meeting that we could do some great work together.”

In addition to songwriting, Eshuis has worked to hone his production craft, earning credits on Ryan Hurd’s debut album Pelago (2021), which included No. 1 song “Chasing After You,” and Scotty McCreery’s Seasons Change (2018), which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart. Additional production credits include McCreery’s “Damn Strait, “You Time,” and “It Matters To Her.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the Concord roster,” said Melissa Spillman, VP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “He has already proven himself a multi-faceted songwriter, and Aaron’s success as a producer in Nashville only adds to the excitement. We look forward to the future!”