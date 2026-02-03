Russell Dickerson is throwing a party—and Nashville is invited. The multi-Platinum hitmaker will bring his high-energy live show to Ascend Amphitheater on May 8 for a hometown celebration aptly dubbed the “Nash-Birthday Bash.” Timed around Dickerson’s birthday, the night promises a full-blown Music City moment, complete with surprise-worthy energy and a lineup built to match the occasion.

Joining Dickerson for the Ascend show are Tyler Hubbard, Adrien Nunez, and Kevin Powers, setting the stage for what’s expected to be a hit-packed, high-octane evening. Known for turning his hometown shows into communal celebrations, Dickerson’s Nashville performances have become can’t-miss events—and this one is shaping up to be no exception. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 6.

The Ascend date lands amid a career high point for the Nashville-based star, whose live show continues to draw praise for its infectious energy and crowd connection. Dickerson is currently taking that momentum worldwide with a slate of major festival appearances, including C2C’s Three-Day Festival in Glasgow, London, and Belfast, along with stops at RODEOHOUSTON, Tortuga Music Festival, and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, among others.

That run feeds directly into his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2026, launching April 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour will hit amphitheaters and the largest venues of Dickerson’s career to date, marking his most ambitious live chapter yet. As PEOPLE magazine put it, “Seriously, if the tour wasn’t already named Russellmania, everybody else would be calling it that anyway.”

Fans will also have new music to celebrate. Dickerson releases his latest track, “The Roses,” on Friday—a piano-driven love song that highlights his vocal range and songwriting depth. Written alongside Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, and Jordan Schmidt, the track finds Dickerson front and center at the piano, offering a more intimate counterpoint to his stadium-sized anthems.

Meanwhile, his current single “Worth Your Wild” continues to climb, marking Dickerson’s 10th career single to reach the Billboard and Mediabase Country charts and reinforcing his status as one of country music’s most reliable hitmakers.

