Dolly Parton Teams Up With The Nashville Symphony

As part of a citywide “Summer of Dolly Parton,” Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony returns home for a special multi-week engagement with the Nashville Symphony, transforming Schermerhorn Symphony Center into a celebration of one of Music City’s most beloved icons.

Running June 16 through July 31, the limited seven-week series blends symphonic music, storytelling, and immersive visuals into a one-of-a-kind experience created and co-produced by Parton alongside Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing. Throughout the performance, Dolly herself appears on screen, guiding audiences through the songs and stories that have shaped her extraordinary career.

The announcement comes as downtown Nashville prepares to honor Parton on multiple fronts. In addition to the symphony series, the city will welcome the opening of Songteller Hotel & Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, along with a dedicated Dolly Parton exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame, turning the summer months into a full-scale tribute to the global superstar.

Following a sold-out world premiere with the Nashville Symphony, Threads has continued to draw enthusiastic audiences on its national run, with performances in cities including Portland, Phoenix, Kansas City, and more. While the production will make another brief Nashville appearance earlier in the tour, this summer residency marks its only extended engagement.

Each 90-minute performance—presented without intermission—features guest vocalists and musicians performing new orchestrations by David Hamilton. The setlist weaves together Dolly classics like “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You,” alongside personal favorites and deeper cuts that reflect the heart of her songwriting legacy.

Tickets for Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony go on sale Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with performances taking place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center throughout the summer.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!