Russell Dickerson Celebrates 3 Number Ones

Russell Dickerson (BMI), along with BMI, SESAC, and ASCAP, hosted a triple No. One celebration yesterday to honor three of his chart-topping songs, dubbed “Russell Dickerson’s Hat Trick” No. One party. The No. One tracks recognized include “Every Little Thing,” “Love You Like I Used To,” and “God Gave Me A Girl,” his most recent and fifth career No. One. The celebratory event took place at the Electric Jane where Dickerson was surrounded by friends, family, press, collaborators, and members of the industry. The hitmaker was recognized for these achievements alongside his co-writers on the tracks including Casey Brown (SESAC), Zach Crowell (ASCAP), Ashley Gorley (ASCAP), Chase McGill (BMI), and Parker Welling (BMI). Sponsored by Studio Bank, highlights included a donation presentation made by Kari Barnart on behalf of Dickerson and the songwriters in support of Cul2vate, which help seniors connect—as recipients and contributors—with their surrounding communities.

“I always get so pumped with what’s ahead that I have to remind myself to take a minute and reflect on all the exciting things that have already happened,” Dickerson said. “Earning my fifth No. One with “God Gave Me A Girl” was a very surreal milestone – especially with a song so close to my heart. I’m so happy we could celebrate three No. Ones yesterday. It was so special to recognize everybody that played a role in getting these songs to the top of the charts – I can’t thank everyone enough for their support. And we’re just getting started!”

The Tennessee native hit the road again this weekend, kicking off the extension of his “Big Wheels & Back Roads” Tour on Feb. 22 in Milwaukee. The opening weekend of the tour also featured an electric, sold-out crowd in Waukee, IA. The shows will continue through the spring, with the tour including stops in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Ontario, and Arizona.

